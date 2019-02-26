File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Police have taken in one person for questioning over the murder of a man alleged to have been killed in a mob attack.

A video of people dragging 27-year-old Thoriso Themane's lifeless body did the rounds on social media and left many outraged.

The incident led to the hashtag #JusticeforThoriso. Some called for the death penalty, saying those that brutally killed Themane should be found and be killed as well.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it is believed that a community member found a severely injured Themane in Flora Park, Polokwane on Sunday.

He said Themane was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival.

"It's not clear what happened but the killing was mob-related. We don't know what the cause of that mob attack was," he said.

Ngoepe said police were called and started with investigations.

It is alleged that schoolchildren were involved in the attack after a video on social media showed a teenage boy at school apparently admitting to have killed someone. Many believe the boy was referring to Themane but the deceased's name is not mentioned.

Ngoepe refused to be drawn into any of those allegations and was unable to confirm if schoolchildren were involved. 

"We are hard at work and we will arrest more people. We can't confirm if any school children were involved and no children have been arrested or taken in for questioning," he said.


The Star