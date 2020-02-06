Kagiso Rabada's doctor dad lays his healing hands on some music tracks









Dr Mpho Rabada, father of Proteas fast bowler Kagiso has added music-making to his art of making people feel better. Picture: Twitter Johannesburg - Dr Mpho Rabada, father of Proteas fast bowler Kagiso has added music-making to his art of making people feel better. Although his passion still remains in medicine and curing people's illness, he has now ventured into his other love of creating music with the intention of healing the soul of his audience through the art. Rabada, 49, hopes to inspire and uplift aspiring artists by making music with his sons, Kagiso and Atlegang at their home studio. They have recently started releasing beats and music through Chymamusique. Their combined sound has touches of house, hip-hop and AfroBeats. “We have a small studio here at home and every once in a while me and my boys go in and create something together. We see it as a bonding session where we get to catch up, reminisce and enjoy each others company while creating good music,” he stated. “I enjoy being a doctor. It has always been my dream but sometimes I need to escape and put my mind into something else and music has always been something that I’ve been interested in,” said the doctor.

His love for music started in 2009 while he was studying towards an MBA and downloaded beat-making software as a refuge. He added that he only started seriously working on his music six years ago.

Over the years music has become a tradition for the Rabada family as they play music while on long-distance car trips and share their music with family and friends, which was what led them to releasing their music. Kagiso was also known for dabbling in house music when he was not on the field.

“Music is now a tradition in our family, when we go on long-distance trips we sing along to Bill Withers.

"One of the reasons we decided to release our music is because every time we have guests over, they listen to our music and ask where they can find it,” he added.

The Star