Although his passion still remains in medicine and curing people's illness, he has now ventured into his other love of creating music with the intention of healing the soul of his audience through the art.
Rabada, 49, hopes to inspire and uplift aspiring artists by making music with his sons, Kagiso and Atlegang at their home studio. They have recently started releasing beats and music through Chymamusique. Their combined sound has touches of house, hip-hop and AfroBeats.
“We have a small studio here at home and every once in a while me and my boys go in and create something together. We see it as a bonding session where we get to catch up, reminisce and enjoy each others company while creating good music,” he stated.
“I enjoy being a doctor. It has always been my dream but sometimes I need to escape and put my mind into something else and music has always been something that I’ve been interested in,” said the doctor.