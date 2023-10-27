Kaizer Chiefs supremo Dr Kaizer Motaung to be inducted into the South African Hall of Fame

Soccer legend Dr Kaizer Motaung has marked a major milestone in his career journey after news that he will be inaugurated into the South African Hall of Fame on November 9. Chairman of the South African Hall of Fame, Johnny Burger, revealed the thrilling news, highlighting that his extraordinary contributions would be permanently enshrined.

“Dr Kaizer Motaung, an iconic figure in South African sports history, has significantly shaped the landscape of football in the nation. As the visionary founder and chairman of the renowned Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, his influence reaches far beyond the field. With this induction, his extraordinary contributions will be permanently enshrined in the annals of the South African Hall of Fame,” said Burger. He said the nomination for the prestigious award was a testament to his enduring commitment and major contribution as a world-class footballer, administrator and business leader. Previous inductees into the South African Hall of Fame include former president Nelson Mandela, Gary Player, the 1995 and 2007 Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning teams, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Bafana Bafana’s 1996 African Nations Cup winning team.

Organisers have attested that the gala event promises to be an unforgettable evening, honouring a man whose legacy has transcended sport and become an integral part of the nation’s cultural fabric. The chairman’s induction into the South African Hall of Fame will also be celebrated at the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 11. Motaung was last year conferred with an honorary doctorate of social science by the UCT for his contribution to South African football.

The Kaizer Chiefs Football Club was founded in Soweto, South West of Joburg, on January 7, 1970, by Motaung, who was aged 26 at the time. According to Kaizer Chiefs, in a special collaboration with hospitality and entertainment group Tsogo Sun, the chairman’s induction ceremony will be held during a gala dinner at a venue befitting the stature of this monumental occasion. Distinguished guests, including luminaries from the world of sport, entertainment and government, will come together to pay tribute to Motaung’s unparalleled achievements.

On returning home in 1970, Motaung decided to start his own professional soccer team. He named his club Kaizer Chiefs after himself and his former NASL team. Despite early setbacks and opposition, Motaung succeeded in assembling a good mix of veterans and talented rookies and the club soon became a force to be reckoned with. It is revealed that within a short time, Kaizer Chiefs became the most successful team in South Africa, winning dozens of trophies and gaining an estimated 20 million supporters throughout the country.