Karachi’s eastern violence: political tensions and human rights concerns

The recent acts of violence in the Eastern parts of Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial capital, has seen the deaths of more than 123 people. Karachi, the bustling commercial heart of Pakistan, is grappling with an alarming surge of violence, particularly in its eastern regions.

Recent reports reveal that over 123 lives have been lost in ethnic clashes, predominantly fuelled by tensions among activists affiliated with the city’s major political parties — the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami National Party (ANP), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). As the chaos escalates, the discovery of four women’s bodies in a Lea Market apartment has intensified fears surrounding the safety of residents. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain murky, and many residents are left questioning the government’s ability to maintain law and order amidst a spiralling crisis. This wave of violence has not gone unnoticed by political leaders, particularly those from Sindhi nationalist movements.

Riyaz Ali Chandio, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Mahaz, and Sohail Abro, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), have publicly voiced their concerns regarding not only the violence but also the government’s ongoing crackdown on democratic rights and the suppression of peaceful protests. In a galvanising video statement, Abro accused state institutions of resorting to coercive measures to silence the Sindhi nationalist movement’s struggle for self-determination. “These actions are aimed at undermining democratic freedoms that are vital for a vibrant society. We will not be silenced,” he declared emphatically.