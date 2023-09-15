Kasi Worship Concert for unity

Johannesburg - With names such as Keke Phoofolo, Nqubeko Mbatha, Eric Reverence, Chantell Krishnasamy and many others on the line-up, the Kasi Worship Concert seeks to foster unity among South African gospel music fans. Event organiser JRoss says the main objective of the concert set for Soweto Theatre from October 24-27, was to create a harmonious platform for music lovers and artists alike.

“The Kasi Worship Concert aims to foster unity among South Africans through the power of worship. We have chosen ‘Kasi’ because most worship events typically occur outside townships. This time, we have brought the experience closer to the heart of the community of Soweto. “As a gesture of our commitment to spreading the gospel, we have generously distributed 1000 tickets to gospel music enthusiasts, emphasising our belief that the gospel should be accessible to all, free of charge,” he said. Taking place on October 28 at the iconic Soweto Theatre, the Kasi Worship Concert will be preceded by a series of music production workshops from October 24 to 27.

JRoss, a celebrated gospel artist in his own right, said besides delivering praise and worship music to throngs of gospel music fans, the event would also feature music production workshops aimed at imparting skills and knowledge to emerging producers and other creatives. “The Kasi Worship Workshop is also dedicated to empowering aspiring worship artists, equipping them with valuable knowledge to enhance their careers. “Our programme includes a song-writing masterclass, biblically rooted worship leadership training, insights into publishing and performance rights and comprehensive coverage of the business aspects within the gospel music industry, among other crucial facets,” he said.

The line-up features an array of talented artists, including US-based Anointed Friends, winners of the prestigious Consequences Competition. Founded by Roz Thompson, the female gospel group comprises four singers – Brittany Dawson, Tiffani McCutchen, Tyeshia Reels and Thompson. The group’s mission is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through soul-stirring music.