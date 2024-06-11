Katlego alive and in hospital receiving medical attention, Shebeshxt's family confirms

The family of Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, fondly known as Shebeshxt, has confirmed that the well-known musician is recuperating in hospital following a fatal accident that claimed his daughter’s life, Onthatile Chuene. The news caused shock waves in the entertainment fraternity and industry friends and fans continue to send messages of support to Chauke and those affected.

A statement shared publicly reads: “It is with deepest sorrow that we confirm that our beloved son Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, also known to his fans and supporters as Shebeshxt, had a tragic motor vehicle accident on June 8, 2024. “The accident unfortunately claimed the life of his beloved daughter Onthatile, which has caused utter grief and shock as she was the angel that warmed up all our hearts. “In this time of grief, we appeal for your empathy, consideration, space, and time to deal with this unfortunate, tragic news during this difficult time. Katlego is currently alive and in the hospital, receiving medical attention. We are thankful for the outpouring support and upkeep we have received thus far, and we ask that you keep the family in your prayers. All official announcements will be done directly by the family and associates.”

Several disturbing videos circulated on social media, showing the musician helpless on the ground Sunday, mostly covered in blood, as his new GTI was destroyed. Northern Academy, which Onthatile attended, also expressed their profound sympathies to the family following the death of the third-grade pupil. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Onthatile Chuene, a cherished Grade 3 learner at our school. Onthatile passed away on June 8, 2024, and our entire Northern Academy family is deeply affected by this loss.

A few months ago, Mkhulu Qheba, a traditional healer, posted a video warning Shebeshxt about his life.

He explained that he received a message about Shebeshxt and was told not to eat or drink while playing in the Vaal. “I was taken to a place. This place is in the Vaal. It looks like the Sweet Pops lifestyle; I don’t know if there are people who know the Sweet Pops lifestyle. So you were in one of the sections with Mkhulu. But in sections, you were creating a barrier. And the barrier you are creating has light in the middle.” Mkhulu added: “When She comes to perform, he must be careful. His downfall will be a woman. She will bring him a spiked drink or food that will have muthi. And this girl, says Shebe, has raped her.