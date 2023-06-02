Katlego Mabusela launches programme for the youth

Johannesburg - Former Kaya FM broadcaster Katlego Mabusela has launched a personal and entrepreneurship development programme aimed at giving young people an opportunity to realise their spiritual and business skills. Speaking to The Star this week, Mabusela said the Built4Business (Built4Biz) programme was an inclusive programme aimed at instilling self-development in a competitive South Africa.

The launch of the programme, which comes just as the country commemorates Youth Month, will be officially launched at the SJ Van Der Merwe Technical School in Lebowakgomo on June 9. He said this will be achieved through delivering high-impact personal development training to complement hard skills training by leveraging unique insight into psycho-social conditions and world-class personal methodology to maximise impact. “This programme is a combination of a personal development programme and hard skills in building and scaling a business. It’s intended for South Africans across the board.”

“It exists in different formats for entrepreneurs, whether older or younger; there’s a different version for that. Its purpose is to empower the students with the skills to be able to build, start, and scale commercial enterprises and also to be adequately prepared as individuals to survive the challenges of building a business. That is why the personal development part is such an integral part of the programme, and that’s why it was set up that way,” Mabusela said. He said a similar programme has been implemented in other countries and has helped more than 400 young people achieve better results in personal development. “The programme has been running in Botswana and around the country, with close to 300 to 400 entrepreneurs being empowered in the last two years. This version of it will be rolling out at Lebowakgomo in Limpopo. They will begin by rolling out a junior version of the programme at a technical high school for about 60 young people,” he said.