Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Katlehong residents are alleged to have blocked roads to ensure that no police vehicle gets closer to them then went to the nearby Sontoga Mall, broke into shops and looted them. Gauteng Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the residents put rocks and other objects on the roads to block them around midnight.

Dlamini said police officers who had been called to the scene found the road leading to the area where the looting was happening blocked.

Letsoho mall in KATLEHONG bathong this is too much #shutdownsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/cLcwvk6D34 — reanetse makibi (@reanetse_makibi) September 3, 2019

"Several shops had been broken into. There were many people there and police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse them.

In Katlehong Sotonga mall which is runned by South African was looted to the ground this no longer a xenohabic attacks it is political issue that must settled politically https://t.co/KElaKQU1Ye — Hassan Masombuka (@HassanMasombuka) September 4, 2019

"No one was injured and there were no arrests," he said.



Spokesman for Ekurhuleni Emergency Services Willi Ntladi said more looting had happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He said they received a call that three shops at the Goldspot Shopping Mall in Vosloorus were set alight after being looted.

The whole of Katlehong right now is being looted,they are moving section to section taking from Pakistan and Somalian small shops. — Katleho (@Katleho27209310) September 3, 2019





The Star