Kellanova’s food-packing event tackles food insecurity in South Africa

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s), a global leader in food manufacturing, hosted its largest food-packing event at the Springs plant in Ekurhuleni aiming to alleviate the pressing food insecurity affecting many South African households. This spirited event was in collaboration with Food Forward South Africa (FFSA), where employees came together and packed 4 000 food parcels in less than four hours.

The food company reveals that statistics from Statistics South Africa reveal a staggering reality: over 21% of households in South Africa struggle with food insecurity. These numbers emphasise the urgent need for initiatives like Kellanova’s, which is deeply rooted in its mission to foster ‘Better Days’ for everyone. Speaking about the day, Philip Nieman, general manager at Kellanova South Africa, stated: “At Kellanova, through the ‘Better Days’ Promise, we continue to invest consistent efforts to create a place at the table for the 4 000 families who will be getting these food parcels because we are committed to making a positive impact on society by helping to end hunger and contribute to achieving food security.”

The event was further amplified by a generous donation from Premier, Kellanova’s joint venture partner in South Africa. This leading food manufacturer contributed food essentials that allowed for the creation of 130 000 servings, showcasing a significant partnership in the fight against hunger. Zandile Mposelwa, the corporate affairs director at Kellanova, also spoke passionately about the initiative’s objective.

“At Kellanova, we aim to make better days for communities. We are cognisant of the fact that 21% of South African households are reported to face food insecurities. As an organisation, we made a commitment to do what we could to eliminate hunger,” she explained. Mposelwa further emphasised that World Food Day serves as a poignant reminder of social issues plaguing many South Africans and the importance of employee involvement in the solution, stating: “This day is crucial for us, as it allows our employees to be actively part of the process to alleviate hunger.” She further reveals that food parcels will reach families in various provinces, including Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, creating moments of joy for those who may otherwise worry about their next meal.

“We want families to not have to think about what to do in the morning,” Mposelwa added, highlighting the compassion behind Kellanova’s efforts. The brand is also working to advance sustainable and equitable access to food in schools. Since 2014, the company has donated over 58 000 000 meals through its Better Days™ Promise school feeding programme. Annually, the company donates 7 000 000 meals to ensure that 35 000 children in schools in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal get cereal from Kellanova every school day. In 2024, the company also launched ‘Better Days’ gardens at three schools and 300 homes for children attending these schools in Kwa-Thema, Springs, Ekurhuleni.