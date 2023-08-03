Johannesburg – Popular music sensation Kelly Khumalo loses another music gig after news that the Maseru Jazz Festival has sacked the musician from its extravaganza. In a statement shared publicly, the festival acknowledged that Khumalo was innocent until proven guilty but had to announce that she would no longer perform at the festival.

This announcement comes barely a week after the Tribute To Women festival stopped her from performing in their highly anticipated festival that celebrates women. This happens as the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial continues at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. “As Maseru Park, we are here to inform you that we have seen comments on social media about one of our guests’ performers, which came to attention that we need to inform our public and society that we are putting Kelly Khumalo on hold. We respect the professionalism of the legal team on the processes.

“The management of Maseru Park, in the interest of our jazz festival, we have taken the decision to relieve Kelly Khumalo of the obligation to perform at our festival, and we acknowledge that she is not guilty until proven so. Thank you for your understanding.” The Tribute Women Festival revealed that they noted comments from social media and that their decision was based on safeguarding their festival. “We have noted, with concern, various comments on social media platforms and calls from many patrons of our festival. We respect the legal process and wish to indicate that Ms. Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise.