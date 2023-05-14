Kenny Kunene appointed acting Joburg mayor for two days

Johannesburg - The MMC for Transport, Kenny Kunene, is now the acting mayor for the City of Johannesburg until the end of business on Monday. Kenny will be filling in for the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, who is attending government business in Cape Town.

Kunene expressed his gratitude for being given the duty of managing the nation's economic centre while the mayor was away on official business. "I am humbled by the confidence the mayor has in me to give me such a mammoth task. What makes it easy is that we work well with the mayor and the other MMCs; we understand issues and administration, so I am humbled," Kunene said. While the mayor is away, he promised to try his best to keep the city's services running smoothly.

Kunene has been one of the most active MMCs on the mayoral committee. Since he was appointed as Roads and Transport MMC, Kunene has launched a number of community projects that have seen roads resurfaced in townships such as Soweto and Alexandra. "We thank the mayor for ensuring that there is no vacuum once he is out of town. The residents of the City of Joburg should rest assured that service delivery is still a priority while the mayor is away,’ he said. Kunene is also a deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA). The PA is the kingmaker in the current ANC-led coalition. They play the kingmaker role in the Johannesburg municipal council.