Kensington, a suburb of illegal activities and derelict houses









Residents have been fighting to salvage two houses, owned by Sandton attorney Chris Christos at numbers 8 - 10 Roberts Avenue, Kensington. Picture: Courtesy Google Maps Kensington is a suburb under siege of illegal activities with derelict houses being allowed to be invaded by the owners, numerous non-approved additions such as back-rooms, the establishment of so-called boarding houses operating without council approval, as well as blatant violations of both city and heritage laws and by-laws. In one instance, residents have, for years, been fighting to salvage two houses, owned by Sandton attorney Chris Christos at numbers 8 and 10 Roberts Avenue, to evict illegal tenants, whom they claim, are leading to the destruction of upper Kensington. Christos claims, in a string of emails to residents, that he allegedly tried selling the properties to Jeppe Prep School, which is next door, to no avail. He has constantly said he has applied for, and failed with eviction notices, giving residents numbers of sheriffs who don’t answer their calls. In the latest notification, he claims to be putting the properties up for auction. He has not responded to a request for comment from Metrowatch.

Residents are now fed-up with his excuses. One of the many residents who called Metrowatch accused the attorney of allowing illegal tenants to pile up rubbish to about 2.5m wide and 1m high.

“This is toxic pollution and actually makes people very ill. I saw a doctor in December, and he verified this that it makes people ill. The city should be charging him additional rates. Who is the cash rental being paid by these illegal tenants going to?” asked a neighbour who would not be named.

Ward councillor, Carlos da Rocha, said the properties have been a “nightmare for the local residents for over 10 years”.

“Numerous attempts to hold the owners accountable have been in vain. Myself and some residents have tried everything in our power to get the assistance from the owners to resolve this while they claim the property has been hijacked. Yet, meeting with the police, they say a charge has never been opened. Police at Jeppe cannot assist, because a complaint has never been filed. There is a slum-lord property with no goodwill from the owners of this property towards the residents,” he said.

Also in Kensington in King Edward Street, are alleged illegal building operations building smaller units around properties for rental.

The city has issued four stop orders which have been ignored.

“We believe there was fraud involved as the signature of one of the heritage officials appeared on a notice while that official had not worked in the department for some years. The building inspector, Akhona Matwasa, told us that the plans were approved and that she will make sure that the “as built” will match the plans. Needless to say, this never happened. We have used all the channels open to us to report and re-report, to no avail,” said resident Charlotte van Vuuren.

ANC ward proportional representative councillor, Alison Roberts said serious contraventions were going on.

“How building plans for this were authorised with no proper plans or land coverage considerations is a mystery. Inspections took place during construction and four stop orders issued, all ignored and nothing is done. The heritage permit is fraudulent with incorrect erven numbers. There has been no zoning application notice anywhere,” she said, adding that another property, at 187 and 170 Kitchener Avenue, was built without the correct zoning.

The city, in emails, said the matter had been attended to by the building development management department (BDM), saying the approved plan was deviated from and a stop order notice was issued on October 2.