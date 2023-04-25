Kentridge’s rave show, The Head and The Load, comes to SA

Johannesburg - After amassing rave feedback and endless sold-out shows in numerous countries, the internationally acclaimed show, The Head and The Load, made its thrilling debut at Joburg Theatre, eliciting a dialogue on African history. This William Kentridge award-winning performance goes in-depth into African history and further explores the untold and traumatic role of Africans during the First World War.

In this production, not only was history marked by combining music, dance, film projections, mechanised sculptures, and shadow play, but there was also a thought-provoking dialogue that featured notable personalities. Esteemed activist, actress, storyteller, poet, playwright, director, and author Gcina Mhlophe graced Joburg Theatre, unpacking the essence of oral African history and the role it plays. The production of The Head and the Load illuminates the untold story of the millions of African porters and carriers who served and, in many cases, died for British, French, and German battlefield forces.

In conversation with the Star, Ichikowitz Foundation Chairman Ivor Ichikowitz explained the vital themes that the production confronts. ‘’This production addresses a very dark period in the history of Africa. And one of the realities that we found as we rolled out the oral history archive is that there are many pieces of African history that have never been communicated. Or, if they have been communicated, they have always been told with a Western spin. And the truth is that our history is, in many cases, very dark. But our history puts Africa in an extremely positive light, and that is not convenient to the narrative of the colonialists,’’ said Ichikowitz. In partnership with The Centre for the Less Good Idea, the Ichikowitz Foundation also hosted an interactive workshop in downtown Johannesburg and an on-stage youth dialogue with members of the cast at the Joburg Theatre, involving over 100 grade 10 and 11 history learners and young local artists.

The learners from across Gauteng were given a platform as storytellers in their own right. ‘’We have run a workshop with learners, many of whom have never even known about this piece of our history, never knew about the role that Africans played in helping to win the First World War, never understood the price that was paid, never understood the indignity that was created. And instead of them being angry, these learners are not angered by it; they have been, to a certain extent, enthralled by it. They have provoked thoughts in their minds as to how the Africa that they imagined was envisaged, and it's created a dialogue, which in my mind is what engaging with history should be about.’’ Trustee of the Ichikowitz Foundation, Ruby Ichikowitz, said: ‘’We must not be afraid to unlock and explore the past traumas endured by often nameless men and women who weren’t given the dignity of gratitude for their service, not only in World War I, but also in other conflicts around the world. We must not have other conflicts around the world. We must not fear bringing these stories into the light here at home and showcasing to the world that we will never be relegated to the dark annals of history ever again".