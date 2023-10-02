Kenya hospital becomes first in Africa to join CaReMe Global Alliance

MP Shah Hospital in Kenya has today become the first hospital in Africa to join the CaReMe Global Alliance in a landmark collaboration to improve outcomes for patients with cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CVRM) diseases in Kenya, including conditions like diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease. Anglo-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca, spearheading the CaReMe Global Alliance, says it is is dedicated to transforming CVRM care from an approach that targets each condition individually to one that treats all three comorbidities as one.

“This approach has already been shown to improve clinical outcomes, reduce costs and enhance resource utilisation in partner hospitals worldwide, paving the way for a more sustainable health-care model. As a member of the alliance, MP Shah Hospital is the first in Africa to embark on this innovative and integrated model of streamlined CVRM care,” read a company statement Khomotso Mashilane, medical director for the AstraZeneca in African Cluster, said AstraZeneca is proud to support the integrated, patient-centric care approach championed by CaReMe, which has been shown to have a significant impact on the overall quality of health services and the quality of life of patients living with conditions like diabetes, heart, and kidney diseases. “Moreover, it is a model that supports health system resilience and sustainability in Kenya by reducing costs and streamlining care, helping to pave the way for a greener, healthier tomorrow,” said Mashilane