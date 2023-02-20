Kevin inspires with show of Hart, encouraging young learners to dream big

Johannesburg - The past few days have been mood-elevating for those who have eagerly awaited the arrival of US comedian Kevin Hart. Hart graced the South African shores for the world premiere of his Amazon film “Die Hart the Movie” along with making stops in Cape Town and Johannesburg on his Reality Check world tour.

The global talent also visited Masibambane College in Orange Farm as a guest of Education Africa, where he undertook an interactive tour of the school and engaged in conversation with school learners. "Knowing that you guys are part of the future, that you guys will be a part of the change, and that you guys are responsible for breaking new ground is what I’m most excited about. I hope you guys truly understand how bright your future is. I am so inspired by everyone that I have met today. Dream big, love strong, and take advantage of your now." "But things become easier once you find the happiness in you, and then everything else will fall into place. Through comedy, I found happiness in telling my story, living my story, and putting that story on display for everybody to see. You must always be true to yourself. I love to put people in an environment where we can all laugh together," said Hart.

"You can choose to focus on the bad and let the bad weigh you down, or you can find new reasons to live and smile. Embrace the idea of a dream, because that’s what keeps you going. When you don’t have a dream, that’s when life gets stagnant.“ He also encouraged the learners to embrace the idea of work. "Always give 100% - sometimes when you give 100% you get 1 000% in return; stay grounded; life is hard but knows that the sun always comes out at the end of a storm," he said. Hart further challenged learners to take advantage of their education.