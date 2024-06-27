Keyshia Cole is coming to SA

Keyshia Cole, an American singer-songwriter, is set to perform in South Africa for a limited run later this year, gracing different major cities. This was confirmed by seasoned concert organiser Glen21 Entertainment, who revealed that Keyshia Cole: Live in South Africa will take place across three cities.

It is revealed that the tour will commence on Thursday, September 26 at GrandWest’s Grand Arena in Cape Town and continue on Saturday, September 28 to Sun City Superbowl in the North West. SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria will host the tour’s final stop on Sunday, September 29. Cole, is renowned for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment.

She is expected to deliver a memorable live experience to scores of her fans with chart-topping hits including Let It Go, I Should Have Cheated, Nobody’s Perfect, and Heaven Sent. “We are thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers, Keyshia Cole, to SA for the very first time,” says Glen Netshipise, CEO of Glen21 Entertainment. “Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country. Having witnessed her live, we know that her South African fans are in for a show to remember. Expect an unforgettable night of positive vibes, high energy, and great soulful music – the perfect combination.”

BET recently revealed that the singer is set to release her eighth studio album, her first project since her mother’s death in 2021. According to the platform, Cole announced the forthcoming arrival of her 8th studio album during her performance at the Los Angeles stop of The Love Hard Tour at the Peacock Theatre. Prior to this future project, the name of which she has not yet disclosed, it is also said that Cole’s most recent full-length album was 11:11 Reset, released in 2017 and her first release following a new record deal at Epic Records.