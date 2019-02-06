Lommi Vuma is accusing KFC of stealing his concept of KFC Spice My Song, a TV show in 2016 which was turned to KFC Soundbite and launched in 2017. The matter is still in court. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

A Soweto man has accused KFC of swindling him out of an idea and not giving him recognition for his marketing concept. Lommi Vuma said the fast food outlet stole his concept, titled KFC Spice My Song, a TV campaign, in 2016, which, he said, the chain changed to “KFC Soundbite” and launched it in 2017.

“As a music producer, I was looking for the best platform to showcase artists under me, and this is how the idea came about. Basically, you get a music voucher of one of the artists for every Streetwise 2 (meal) you buy,” said Vuma.

Vuma added he obtained permission in May 2016 from the manager of the Kempton Park KFC to shoot the visuals at the outlet and later sent and personally dropped off a document of the proposal to the chain's headquarters in Bryanston.

He said he saw a “remake” of his exact concept being advertised at an outlet in Cape Town in July 2017 with a different name.

“After seeing this I sent emails time after time, and was ignored. After all my efforts were crushed, I told them I would post my video on YouTube and other platforms.

"They then got a court order which prevented me from publishing it anywhere or claiming ownership of it,” he said.

The Star has seen a letter from KFC's lawyers, dated August 2017, which stated he had no right to post the concept.

“Should the respondents fail to forthwith delete, the applicant is hereby authorised and empowered to apply to YouTube and Bizcommunity for the deletion of the video and recover the reasonable cost thereof from the respondents,” it said in part. Vuma deleted the content as instructed and tried to further negotiate with KFC.

“They were aware that I was in Cape Town and chose a court date at which I was not present at It was ruled before the Joburg high court that I was not able to prove that the concept was mine, and the matter was closed."

KFC Africa public Affairs director Thabisa Mkhwanazi said the concept did not belong to Vuma and the matter would not be pursued further.

“In 2017, allegations were made against KFC by Lommi Vuma, from Whats On TV, claiming that KFC’s Soundbite campaign idea was based on his idea. Vuma was unable to prove this in a court,” Mkhwanazi added.