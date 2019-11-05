Kgosi Mampuru in spotlight over numerous prisoner suicides









Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND The suicide of an inmate shortly after he “assaulted” Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, has exposed alleged negligence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Services Centre in Tshwane. Last month, Johan van Vuuren*, who well-placed insiders said was a mentally-ill inmate serving life imprisonment for murder, hung himself roughly two weeks after he allegedly punched and bruised the eye of Walus in September. Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said Van Vuuren, who apparently left behind a note apologising for assaulting Walus, was segregated following the September incident without any supervision or psychiatric help to ensure he didn’t harm himself. The suicide exposed at least 10 “negligent” inmate deaths between June last year and last month, including an inmate who killed himself in August to avoid alleged abuse he was being subjected to by a prison gang known as the 28s. The Star has seen shocking pictures, which cannot be published, of inmates hanging from prison ceilings and bars, the anguish etched on their faces.

The Star has also established that an investigation was conducted on the allegations of negligent deaths, but that the findings “have been swept under the carpet so the Department of Justice can hide its human rights abuses”.

“Takudzwa* stole property that belonged to a member of the 28s, and was repeatedly assaulted. He was not protected by officials within his unit (C2),” a source said.

According to Section 30 (d) of the Correctional Services Act, inmates need to be protected when they are threatened with violence.

An inmate, affectionately known as “Masheleng” (or Mr Coins), succeeded in killing himself on the seventh time of trying in June last year - five days after his sixth attempt - following regular complaints about alleged ill-treatment by prison officials.

These alleged abuses on Masheleng included him being provided with one roll of toilet paper, which was expected to last him the whole month, with insiders saying the inmate had to use his clothing to wipe after relieving himself.

Another mentally-ill patient, who hung himself from a prison window in June last year, was allegedly taunted by prison officials, who would supposedly give Donald* cigarettes to calm him down instead of providing much-needed psychiatric assistance.

The Star sent questions to the DoJ and officials at correctional services.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Donald’s death was investigated “and there was no element of negligence” in it, but that the post-mortem results were outstanding.

On Masheleng’s death, Nxumalo said it was also investigated and that “recommendations were implemented”, without disclosing what those were.

Nxumalo added that Van Vuuren’s death was still being investigated, that recommendations on it would be implemented and that the post-mortem results were still outstanding.

Nxumalo denied that there were any human rights violations at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Services Centre.

On the investigations into alleged abuses and negligent deaths, Nxumalo said: “The investigation reports are departmental documents and confidential.

“However, anyone with interest is entitled to make a formal request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act. The nature of all inmates’ illness is also confidential and cannot be disclosed without the consent of the deceased families.”

* Not their real names