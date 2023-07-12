Khanyi Mbau is due to host Basadi at the Music Awards

Johannesburg - Renowned media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau has been announced as the host of the second annual Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA), set to take place on August 12, 2023, at the Joburg Theatre. Mbau, who is widely known for her charismatic personality, is expected to make the celeb-studded affair a ball of fun, and a memorable experience.

The prestigious event pays tribute to the outstanding contributions of female musicians, producers, and other industry professionals. BIMA CEO Hloni Modise spoke about the decisio to bring Mbau on board, sharing that they were confident that she would deliver. "Khanyi's magnetic presence and ability to connect with audiences make her an ideal choice for this prestigious event. Her passion for music and her genuine support for women in the industry align perfectly with the spirit of the awards. We are confident that Khanyi will bring her unique energy and charm to the stage, creating a memorable experience for all in attendance on August 12, 2023, at Joburg Theatre."

Joburg City Theatres CEO, Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema, said:. "Our excitement knows no bounds as we announce the incredible addition of Khanyi Mbau as our esteemed host. With her undeniable talent, magnetic personality, and unparalleled charisma, Khanyi Mbau is set to captivate audiences around the world. Joburg Theatre is thrilled to have her on board, bringing her unique charm and unparalleled expertise to the awards. "Khanyi Mbau's presence will undoubtedly elevate our brand to new heights, infusing our content with a touch of brilliance and glamour. Her passion for entertaining and connecting with people is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to have her leading the way. Together, we are poised to create an extraordinary experience that will leave our viewers mesmerised, and I couldn't be more excited for this remarkable journey we are about to embark on with Khanyi Mbau." BIMA recently announced this year's nominees across 24 categories, as well as the recipients of two special award categories.

Nhlanhla Mafu, Thando Thabethe, and Boity will be bestowed with the CEO's Mosadi in Business Award, which honours women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience in their respective ventures, at the main event. Furthermore, the Mosadi in Music in Africa Award will be presented to Berita (Zimbabwe), Maleh (Lesotho), Mpho Sebina (Botswana), and Sefa (Ghana). The organisers said these trailblazing women had made significant contributions to the music scene in their respective countries and left an indelible mark across the African continent.