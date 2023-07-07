Khanyisa is thriving, and her fans are here for it

Johannesburg - Known for her bubbly personality and witty Tik Tok videos, Khanyisa Jaceni's career journey has been on an upward trajectory as she continues to gain recognition. The star, who is also a musician, got her break in 2017 at the Vodacom NXT LVL music competition, where she was a finalist.

She has collaborated with renowned artists such as Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Malumz On Decks, Mr Jazziq, Lady Ou, Marcus MC, Tsiki XII and Focalistic, releasing hit after hit that resonated with audiences around the world. For July, audio streaming platform Spotify has also announced Jaceni as its EQUAL Africa ambassador. With this accolade, she joins fellow South Africans Tyla, Sio, and Elaine, who have previously headlined the programme. EQUAL Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artists breaking down barriers and making waves in music. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to a global listenership.

Her latest EP, Half Way, was released after the success of Journeys and Soft and showcases Khanyisa's exceptional talent and growth as an artist. The tracks Gyjima featuring Sir Trill and Inkhukhu featuring Kabza De Small and Da Muziqal Chef have become instant favourites, receiving immense love from fans. She is loved for captivating audiences with her unique sound and undeniable stage presence.

Her music has taken her on a journey of love and positive energy. Her dedication, determination, and unwavering courage have been pivotal in breaking barriers in the music industry. In her own words, the music star shared: "Facing the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated industry demanded years of determination. From fear to intimidation, I've become courageous by stepping out of my comfort zone. His strength drives me, turning barriers into opportunities. I am living proof of His grace, flourishing as I carve a new trail for women."

Describing her music, she said: "This experience offers a delightful opportunity to occupy oneself in a realm where the most profound emotions can be explored and expressed." Asked how she identified her knack for music and why she continues to pursue it, she said music has always been a root because of her family’s strong music preference. "Having been raised in a family with a strong musical inclination, my passion for music has been rooted in me since early childhood," said Jaceni.