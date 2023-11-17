Khehlekile Primary School teachers implicated in suicide of learner

A report into the death of a 12-year-old Grade 6 learner at Khehlekile Primary School recommended disciplinary action against four teachers, including the principal. The report found that the boy, Sibusiso Mbatha, was subjected to homophobic comments.

Sibusiso hanged himself at his home in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, on October 23, allegedly after being bullied by a teacher. In a message to his mother, he wrote: “Mama (kiss emoji) bye (waving-hand emoji) see you in heaven love you. “I want to kill myself because of the bullying I get from my teacher (name withheld). He always say things that hurt me so bye.”

After receiving the report, the family expressed sadness that more people had failed the boy. “As a family we thought only the teacher was involved, it hurt us to learn that more people led to his death. We want justice. Everyone involved must be fired!” said family spokesperson Phindile Ndengezi. Yesterday, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane and Rangata Attorneys visited the school in Thokoza to present the findings of an investigation.

Baitseng Rangata, of the law firm that investigated the matter, said that on October 23, Sibusiso woke up early and seemed cheerful. That morning he was sent to buy a few items. When he came back his kissed his mother on her cheek and said “ntombo (babygirl) come and eat your food it’s getting cold”. He went to school and, according to teachers, seemed to be in good spirits. However, come afternoon, he was a different person. “We know of an incident in class where there was an altercation with another learner that did not end well. The boys were sent to the reception, that is when one of the teachers met up with him. In his own version he concedes that he reprimanded the boy,” said Rangata.

It is known that Sibusiso was told to leave his “gayism” outside the school gate. Rangata said the incident was not recorded as stipulated by school policy. She said the investigation dealt with how the principal and the teachers exposed to the incident handled it. “The allegations of emotional and homophobic abuse against the learner by the deputy principal are substantiated by the evidence given to us through interviewing all the witnesses,” she said.

Rangata said Sibusiso was “subjected to verbal and very public reprimand of his sexual choices and orientation”. “It was also found that these utterances caused the deceased to commit suicide,” she said. “We also found that the process used by one of the teachers which is the HOD and the class teacher in handling the matter was not proper.”

As she was reading, Sibusiso’s aunt Khanyisile Shongwe burst into tears. She had to be comforted and given a glass of water. Rangata continued: “The deputy principal failed to let the principal know of the situation, fill out the necessary forms for reporting the incident and also failed to deal with this matter in a sensitive and dignified manner.” She said the family and other learners were traumatised.

The school governing body was criticised for the manner in which they dealt with the matter. The report recommended that the teachers be charged and be subjected to a disciplinary hearing. Chiloane said the process would take two to three months.