Johannesburg - Sthembiso Khoza, also known as SK, is a multi-talented entertainer who works in television, radio, music and acting. He recently revealed the circumstances of a vicious attack he said he had endured behind closed doors between him and his fiancée, Choice Kate Mathebula.

Khoza described the violent attack he claimed to experience in an emotional live video circulating on Instagram, which led to him being sent to a hospital in England. In the video, his hands bore scars from what he said were sharp items used against him. He claimed his fiancée’s intentions were more than just an altercation and that her goal was to kill him.

Actor SK Khoza trending on social media after he was attacked by his fiance Kate Mathebula in England. Photos from his social media “Ladies and gentlemen, I know I haven’t been here in a long time. But, as you can see by my smile, I’m now in England, and my fiancée nearly killed me.” Khoza then addressed his attending officer, who took him to Norwich Hospital, before naming and shaming his fiancée.

He said: “I’m done keeping quiet, so I’m talking to the women who physically abuse men out there. So, yeah, I’m talking. Yeah, I said, Kate Mathebula beat me to the vehicle, you, and I’m suffering from bruises all over my body right now.” Khoza expressed his desire for his mother to be present to deal with Mathebula directly, rather than turn her over to the authorities. He then described the circumstances of the abuse that led to his hospitalisation.

Actor SK Khoza trending on social media after he was attacked by his fiance Kate Mathebula in England. Photos from his social media While he did not elaborate on what caused the physical altercation, he did say: “Yeah, from spatula to tin opener to umese (knife), now I’m lying in a hospital in England.” His accompanying officer told him that no arrest had been made since Mathebula had not been found at their residence. As a result, SK shared how he got out of the physical altercation: “Please don’t call it a fight; I was beaten, right?”

This is as he breaks away to confirm with the police in attendance. “A fight occurs when you respond by fighting back.” He stated that he intends to expose his fiancée and that he intends to stay unmarried indefinitely. He went on to explain how he fled the situation, initially noting that he was unsure why he did not leave when things became hot.

Actor SK Khoza trending on social media after he was attacked by his fiance Kate Mathebula in England. Photos from his social media “I crawled my way out of the house eventually. Yes, I eventually crept out of the house, got into my car, and turned on the heat. And I simply sat there waiting for the cops.” Khoza said that it was 2am when he made the live video, and as a result, he appeared to be unable to contact his mother or other close family members.

He stressed that his purpose was to expose the prevalence of male physical abuse. Mzansi Instagram users couldn’t keep quiet as the news elicited a divided reaction from the public, with differing viewpoints on the event and Khoza’s hospitalisation following the savage assault, allegedly by his fiancée. Some opponents believe he earned the assault as punishment for allegedly mistreating his ex-girlfriend, while others wished him a speedy recovery.