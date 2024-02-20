Khuma film festival ready for Matlosana with opening and closing films confirmed

All systems go for the inaugural, Khuma Film Festival set to kick-off from the Khuma township with the opening film, Who’s My Daddy, a comedy film starring award-winning funny man David Kau and hilarious Alfred Ntombela. The film will be screened on the first night of the four-day film festival which starts tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21 and wraps up on Saturday, February 24.

The film also stars actress and presenter, Nomsa Buthelezi, music men Dr Victor, of Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels fame and the iconic, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse. Founder of the festival and CEO of Sebabatso Media, Naomi Mokhele, has announced the opening and closing films for the festival as well some of the workshops and discussions to be facilitated by leading stars, producers, marketers and directors in the South African film and television industry. “Sebabatso Media is pleased and proud to announce the opening and closing films for its inaugural, Khuma Film Festival scheduled to take place from the 21st to the 24th of February, 2024. This four-day film festival will showcase a diverse range of films from both emerging and established filmmakers, in celebration of the art of storytelling through the medium of film.”

“The first night of the festival will be dedicated to the opening film, ‘Who’s My Daddy’, while the closing film will be ‘The Honeymoon’ on the last day of the festival, Saturday, February 24,” Mokhele said. Directed by David Kau and Sans Moonsamy, Who’s My Daddy tells a story of three “bunch of losers” who must come together to help one of their biggest loser friend on a mission to find his father. This comedy drama kicks-off tomorrow and will be preceded by an opening reception which will be later followed by a Q & A session. Other films on the line up include, My Business and Thorn to be screened on Thursday. Red Room and Magadi are scheduled for Friday.

These films will be accompanied by a range of topical discussions, school tours, and networking opportunities for industry professionals as well as script-writing and acting workshops, round-table discussions among many other matters of big screen importance. This announcement was made when North West MEC for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, Kenetswe Mosenogi, confirmed her attendance with other dignitaries and officials. The festival, which is the first for the City of Matlosana and Khuma in the North West, also aims to provide a platform for filmmakers to share their work, connect with audiences, and engage in meaningful conversations about the power of cinema and filmmaking as a tool of social change and cultural expression.