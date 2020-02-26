Johannesburg - A Grade 8 pupil has been kidnapped and a 15-year old girl attending a school for learners with disabilities is missing in two cases that have left the Gauteng Department of Education baffled.
In the first instance, 14-year-old Lindokuhle Masuku's father arrived at Queens's High School in Kensington to pick him up on Monday afternoon but he was was nowhere to be found.
According to the department's Steve Mabona, it was later established that the teenager had been kidnapped once the father started receiving calls from people demanding a R5m ransom.
"The father told the school that he received calls from people demanding a R5m ransom to release the his son."
Mabona said a kidnapping case has been opened but the department did not have details surrounding the alleged kidnapping from potential witnesses who may have seen what happened.