Lindokuhle Masuku was kidnapped outside Queens High and kidnappers have demanded R5-million from his father. Johannesburg - A Grade 8 pupil has been kidnapped and a 15-year old girl attending a school for learners with disabilities is missing in two cases that have left the Gauteng Department of Education baffled. In the first instance, 14-year-old Lindokuhle Masuku's father arrived at Queens's High School in Kensington to pick him up on Monday afternoon but he was was nowhere to be found. According to the department's Steve Mabona, it was later established that the teenager had been kidnapped once the father started receiving calls from people demanding a R5m ransom. "The father told the school that he received calls from people demanding a R5m ransom to release the his son." Mabona said a kidnapping case has been opened but the department did not have details surrounding the alleged kidnapping from potential witnesses who may have seen what happened.

"The school has CCTV cameras which they will avail to the police. So far we as the department don't know what happened," he said.

In another incident, the department is also dealing with the disappearance of a teenager who went missing from the Lantern School for learners with special needs in Roodepoort.

Kate Spies, 15, seems to have a vanished into thin air and it was only when her parents went to pick her up from school on Monday that it came to light that she was missing.

"When her parents arrived at school they could not find her. Everyone was searching for her but she could not be accounted for yet her bag was at school."

Mabona said gates are always locked during school hours and it was not known how Kate got missing nor when she was last seen.

A missing person case has been opened into Kate's disappearance and Mabona said the department would be visiting the school on Wednesday to try and get to the bottom of what happened.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it was "really concerning that, our learners are targeted at our schools, we really appeal to community members who might assist with necessary information to share same with the police so that these perpetrators are taken to task."

