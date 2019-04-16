File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Children at a Joburg primary school were left traumatised when they witnessed a parent being gunned down in a suspected hit at the end of classes on Monday. The man was picking up a child after school at Bernard Isaacs Primary in Coronationville when he was shot.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the man, driving a VW Golf, was about to pick up a child from school. As he stopped outside the school, he was approached by two men who fired several shots, killing him.

The incident happened just after 2pm when school closed for the day.

Makhubele asked anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the police.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that while the incident happened outside the school premises, they were worried. The department was to send a team of counsellors to the school today to help the traumatised children.

Mabona said: “We are concerned about the shooting and we call on members of the public not to harm our children.

“We call on them to exercise caution around our children, no matter what your issues are.”

This is the second shooting this year at a Gauteng school.

In February, four people were arrested after a brazen midday robbery at Edenvale High School. Two other people were arrested, while their two accomplices were killed and another one was injured during the attempted robbery.

Five other men hijacked an Uber taxi on its way to pick up a child from school and fled the scene with it.

The Star