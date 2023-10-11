Convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester dropped a bombshell yesterday when he announced Advocate Dali Mpofu and Advocate Zandile Mshololo as part of his legal representatives.

Mpofu has been representing high profile cases such as former president Jacob Zuma and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Mshololo is currently representing accused number 5 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Bester’s case has been transferred to the Bloemfontein High Court, and that trial is expected to start on February 21. Bester’s lawyer Kabelo Matee alleged that telephonic conversations between attorneys and clients are being recorded, apparently by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), while attorney client privilege stipulates that this is not allowed.

Bester said some of the information that he shared with his attorneys is quite private, and it is information that has to do with this particular case. His other fear is that some of the information that he shares with his attorneys, if recorded, would be leaked to the media. The State said it does not know about this but also agreed that this would be illegal. “If its happening, it is illegal,” said NPA Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. DCS national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said theatrics are not part of their jobs.

“We shall not allow vivid dreams to be apportioned to us. Our task is to incarcerate those sent to us by the courts. What they discuss with their lawyers is not part of our mandate, ours is to create an enabling environment for visits/consultations between inmates and legal representatives,” Nxumalo said. Of the 12 accused, only 11 appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer, Advocate Machini Motloung, announced that her client was sick and that she collapsed while kept at a holding cell of Park Road police station. He said she was lying on the floor. Motloung said Magudumana is unwell, and that he engaged the doctor where she is kept in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.

“The doctor who treated her told me that Magudumana and other inmates were sick since Monday due to food poisoning,” said Motloung. The State told journalists that it received a report that Magudumana was not well, but she refused to to be examined by medical personnel. They further claimed that Magudumana undressed herself while being transported to court. Motloung said Magudumana’s rights and dignity are being violated. He expressed his dismay at the manner she is being treated because she is “Dr Magudumana”.

Meanwhile, the State has withdrawn charges against three accused in the Bester prison escape saga. Charges were withdrawn against Nastassja Jansen, Thabang Mier and Moeketsi Ramolula. No reason was given by the State. The trio, who were currently out on bail, were allowed to leave the dock immediately; the relief on their faces was visible. Jansen declined to speak with journalists outside court. Her mother Mieta Reddels said she is happy. “I am very happy. I also want to thank everyone including family and friends who supported and believed in her. My daughter is happy because she was stressed,” said Reddels.

Jansen’s lawyer Masilo Koenane said they are happy that the matter has been withdrawn. “We will be taking instruction from Jansen. We might consider civil action in this matter. We are happy that justice has been done,” said Koenane. Legal analyst Melusi Xulu, speaking in an interview with one of the broadcasters, said prosecutors usually withdraw cases due to insufficient evidence.