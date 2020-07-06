Kimberley business people in uncut diamonds dealing saga no longer free as court rules that case start from scratch

The permanent stay of prosecution previously won by 13 Kimberley-based business people accused of crimes, including illegal dealing in uncut diamonds, has been revoked.

The trial of the diamond dealers nabbed in 2014 following a two-year Hawks probe, code named Project Darling, will be run from scratch - two years after it was scuppered.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled in favour of the application by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to have the case back in court.

The 13 accused are Ashley Brooks, Patrick Mason, Manojkumar Detroja, Karel van Graaf, Sarel van Graaf, Trevor Pikwane, Kevin Urry, Jan Weenink, Mcdonald Visser, Antonella Florio-Poone, Ahmed Khorani, Komilan Packrisamy and Frank Perridge.

In 2018, Judge Johann Daffue ruled in favour of their application for a permanent stay of prosecution as they had been prejudiced by unreasonable delays. The case had seen countless postponements before this victory.