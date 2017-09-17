ICONIC: King Kong - The Musical has opened at the Joburg Theatre and will run until October 8. Picture: Daniel Rutland Manners

KING KONG - The Musical had its official Joburg opening on Sunday to a full, appreciative audience.

It’s been over 50 years since the release of the original musical. After a successful run in Cape Town this year, Eric Abraham and the Fugard Theatre brought the legendary musical home to Johannesburg at the Mandela Theatre in the Joburg Theatre.

The historic original show opened at the Wits University Great Hall in 1959, as South Africa’s first black musical set in Sophiatown.

Among the opening night multiracial audience was Nelson Mandela with his then wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The production went on to tour for two years, being seen by 200000 South Africans and playing to record-breaking mixed race audiences as apartheid was being implemented, before transferring in February 1961 to London’s West End for a 200-performance run.

Andile Gumbi plays the lead role of Ezekiel 'King Kong' Dlamini Picture: Jesse Kramer

King Kong helped launch the international careers of Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela among many others.

For this 2017 production, the story is narrated by one of the characters, Pop. He takes four young schoolboys on the journey of King Kong’s life, from growing up in KZN to moving to the city of gold in Sophiatown; from being at the top of his game as a boxer to ending up in jail for a crime he committed.

After he is released from jail, King Kong finds it hard to get back on his feet and into his professional career and ends up making the wrong decision, leading him on a bad path.

The play features a stellar cast that includes Andile Gumbi as King Kong, Nondumiso Tembe as Joyce (the role Miriam Makeba played), and Lerato Mvelase as Petal.

The production features a live nine-piece band. The original musical score is by Todd Matshikiza.

To see how the rest of the musical unfolds, book to see the play that runs until October 8. Tickets start at R190. Call 0861670 670 or 011 877 6855