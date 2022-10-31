King Misuzulu must not back any political party, says Herman Mashaba

Following the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the king should not back any particular political party. The coronation of the kind took place in Durban recently when he was issued with a certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mashaba was speaking against the backdrop of a number of politicians expressing their wish, on social media, to have an audience with the king. Mashaba said it would be "scandalous" for the king to be seen as leaning towards one particular party and against others. "I would advise the king not to get involved in any political activity that will not unite South Africa," Mashaba said.

Mashaba had met the king and presented him with a bull as a gift. He said the king had emphasised the importance of uniting the Zulu nation and ensuring peace for all South Africans. "The role of a king is to remain non-partisan, so he must obviously support and encourage political activity but not be associated with any political party whatsoever," Mashaba said. Meanwhile, Mashaba said support for ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal was growing, and the party would work with the IFP to unseat the ANC at a provincial level.

Story continues below Advertisement