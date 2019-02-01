The SA Human Rights Commisson found that the coloured community held the view that they were marginalised and forgotten by the government, which favoured black people. File Picture

Protest at Klipspruit West Secondary School that led to learners losing months of contact time were racially motivated. This is the finding of an SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation into the protests that started in 2017 after the appointment of a black principal at the school.

The investigation not only looked at the school but into the wider Eldorado Park and Klipspruit West community.

The SAHRC’s Andre Gaum said: “We found that there were racial tensions in the community and especially the school. The rejection of the principal was racially motivated.”

He stressed that the appointment of the principal was not flawed as the community had claimed, but had followed correct procedures.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) saw the report as vindication for them.

“The report indicates that the allegation that Sadtu exerted undue influence on the appointment of the affected principal, and that the recruitment process was flawed, was baseless and not merited.

“The commission has found that the appointed principal was rejected purely on the basis of her race, a determination the union made before the investigation, contrary to the lies which were peddled in public by some racist elements who falsely claim to represent the coloured community,” said Sadtu provincial secretary Tseliso Ledimo.

The union threatened a shutdown again this week because of the racism.

The SAHRC report also found that the “go-slows” and school boycotts put matric learners at a disadvantage.

The matrics had to be taken out of the township to study camps for them to catch up on their school work. Last year, Klipspruit West achieved a 40% pass rate.

Gaum said the coloured community held the view that they were marginalised and forgotten by the government, which favoured black people.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said while the findings were worrying, communities needed to find alternative ways of dealing with issues.

“School disruptions are never justified, and communities must find alternative mechanisms to address their issues and differences,” Lesufi said.

Gaum said the commission was instructing the office of Premier David Makhura to, within 180 days, address issues of poor service delivery and a lack of adequate housing.

Makhura’s office should work with the Department of Human Settlements and the City of Joburg.