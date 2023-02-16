K.O. denounces the ongoing social media speculations about AKA’s death

Johannesburg - Multi-award-winning rapper Ntokozo Mdluli, fondly known as K.O., has publicly shot down the continued speculations and theories surrounding the death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. Social media has been a hub of speculation since the release of the CCTV footage of the night Forbes was shot dead in Durban in the presence of his friends.

As the speculation grew louder on different social platforms, the Forbes family also urged people to refrain from spreading malicious information. K.O. shared that he had been working in the studio with Supa Mega before his death was announced and further condemned the ongoing theories surrounding his death. “Stop playing with innocent people’s names and lives for clout unless you have proven facts and motive! My lawyers have rightfully summoned one of you already. We’re all hurting and mourning, but don’t spice up your grief and public spats with my name for the sake of trending,” he tweeted.

“Exactly seven days ago, AKA and I were in the studio recording a precursor single to our long overdue collaborative tape. Seven days later, I can’t believe I’m even here making this post. Rest in heaven, dear friend, king, legend, icon, and GOAT. Love you for life.” The Forbes family also expressed appreciation for all the overflowing support shown in the past few days since the news broke of his death. “We, as the Forbes family, would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan was not just loved by us as a family but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones. Friends, industry colleagues, media tributes, and the Megacy. It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his music. His memorial will therefore be open to the public as it is streamed online, but Kiernan will be laid to rest in private.”

The family further acknowledged the Mahosana family for their unwavering support as they dealt with their grief. The Wish restaurant revealed that it has also handed over all surveillance footage from the evening in question. Renowned entrepreneur and author Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, who was AKA’s former manager, was also brutally gunned down in the same location on February 10.

"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, commonly known as AKA, and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families. We are in the process of cooperating with the SAPS and have handed over all surveillance footage from the evening in question. We are awaiting further communication from the SAPS and the investigation officer working on the case." "We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families, and as such, we will remain closed until further notice."