K.O hits back at Big Zulu after diss track

It looks like things are headed in the trajectory that Big Zulu wanted,after renowned rapper K.O responded to his much-talked about diss with a fiery diss track. The Mali Eningi hitmaker waged war after taking aim at several local hip-hop heavyweights such as Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Stogie T, AKA, Nota, K.O, and Duncan.

Since its release, music fans have been eagerly waiting responses from the artists mentioned on the controversial diss track titled 150 Bars. The multi-award-winning rapper K.O who also caught the strays has responded with a track titled “Omega freestyle” leaving social media in a frenzy. The Skhanda Love smash hitmaker is known as one of the greatest in the game, and his fans did not doubt that Big Zulu would have what he asked for delivered.

After the response, many mentioned that it was a dangerous move to involve K.O when dissing the artists. It’s been just a few days since “150 bars” was released, but the subject around it has been on-going across social platforms with many weighing in and calling the artists to clap back. And the much anticipated clap back came a few hours later after he said retaliating was not worth his time.

“Khuphuka Nkabi. I see right through his efforts tho can't be mad at him tryna stir up convo. Sofile insini nezami kodwa. Not triggered to drop a response to dat. Clout is not in my DNA.” In a live video, Big Zulu revealed that the hip-hop game needed the diss track which he claims did not aim to throw crude remarks at anyone or involve family. With his track, he believes that any artist can do what is right in reviving the spirit of hip-hop back.

