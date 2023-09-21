K.O, Sjava, and Kwesta lead the JOZI Tese festival

Johannesburg - Local musicians Sjava and Kwesta have been earmarked to lead South Africa’s leading camp-site-driven music and lifestyle festival. This year sees the Tese festival return in a bigger and better mode (set for Poortjie Farm in the Vaal) for three days of weekend festivities.

According to event organisers, the return marks the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic brought all festivities to an end. The 4th edition of Jozi Tese will take place at the picturesque Poortjie Farm in the Vaal from Friday to Sunday, November 24, 25 and 26. The festival is hosted through a partnership with the Sedibeng District Municipality in a bid to offer revellers an outdoor-themed, lively camping experience.

Other entertainers on the bill include Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Blaq Diamond, Felo Le Tee, and Myztro, while a roster of over 10 DJs, led by everyone’s favourite, DJ Ganyani, has been confirmed alongside Soulsauce, DJ Jawz, Nomsa Ninkies, Paulisky, Malindis, Happy K, Vuyi, LK, DJ Pulz, and many others. Festival director Tshepo Riba says they have decided to move the event to the Vaal to ensure a better experience for music lovers. ‘’As JOZI TESE, we are cognizant that more and more people are ready to attend post-Covid mega music festivals that they’ve been missing, as well as big group cultural gatherings of this nature, which, along with the tourism sector, were among the hardest hit by the pandemic. As organisers of one of Johannesburg’s biggest lifestyle music festivals, we are not only determined to make this a reality; we want to ensure we showcase the joyous JOZI culture and vibe in a safe, secure, and vibrant space — the only way we know how,’’ he said.

He said that as part of the show, many small to medium enterprises, including hawkers, would benefit from the return of the festival to the province’s social calendar. ‘’As the need to gather and experience collective cultural joy feels more pressing than ever, post-Covid, we want to make sure we do so responsibly as the organisers of JOZI TESE,’’ he said, adding: ‘’We are bringing together some of South Africa's hottest musicians under one roof, both established and upcoming; this is one of our ways of ensuring that the creative sector experiences accelerated access to employment in the aftermath of Covid-19.’’ Commenting on the change of venue for this year’s festival, from Ruimsig Stadium to the delightfully charming Poortjie Farm, Riba said: ‘’While selecting the venue for this year’s festival and many more to come, we wanted to leave no stone unturned and ensure it has everything that our patrons would absolutely love; from the excellent facilities for daily visitors and whole weekend campers alike, to beautiful scenery and tranquil surroundings, you name it.’’