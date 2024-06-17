Konka Soweto thanks patrons as it nears permanent closure, preparing for new home

Konka, a high-end club and restaurant located in Soweto, known for its entertainment and elite experience, has sent out its gratitude to thousands of patrons as it nears permanent closure. The club, a popular destination for A-list visitors, is preparing to move to a new home after just a few years of operation.

A high-fashion day and a closing party with well-known performers including DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Dlala Thukzin, Kabza De Small, and Oscar Mbo were recently held to commemorate the establishment’s three-year anniversary. The closure was announced in a statement that read: “To our dear friends and family: As we near the end of this chapter at Konka Soweto, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you. Whether you’ve been a regular guest, celebrated milestones with us, or simply dropped by for a good time, your presence has meant the world. Thank you for making Konka Soweto more than just a venue; it’s been a home filled with cherished memories and meaningful connections. Your support has inspired us every day, and we are excited to bring you an even better Konka experience at our new location. We look forward to continuing this journey together and creating more unforgettable moments with you.” In February, the establishment announced that it was preparing for a new home.

“As we stand on the verge of a new chapter, reflecting on a great era and the journey that followed, Konka Soweto, our haven of memories and shared experiences has grown beyond our wildest dreams, and it's all thanks to you. “This isn’t goodbye; rather, it marks the beginning of something special. In the summer of 2024, Konka will open its new home, and until then, we invite you to join us for a season of unforgettable experiences in Soweto. “We will continue to focus on crafting experiential lifestyle and outdoor events; our journey starts with Thaba Echo in March, NYE in Dubai, Cape Town in January, and the biggest lifestyle festival in Africa. Follow our social media pages for a detailed schedule of our local and international events in 2024.”