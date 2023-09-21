Kota feast prepares to serve its loyal customers

Johannesburg - After the resounding success of last year’s celebration, the Jozi Kota Festival returns, promising to bring entertainment to Newtown Station in Johannesburg on September 30, 2023. The event follows the theme ‘’Bringing Kasi Vibe to Town’’ to provide a lifestyle and entertainment experience that also includes activities for kids. This is a family event, and it accommodates everyone around the country.

With Kota at the centre of the occasion, the festival provides a platform for up-and-coming chefs and outlets around the country to showcase their wonderful offerings. Since the event is held in the heart of JHB, it also attracts students from Wits, UJ, Rosebank College, and most colleges around Braamfontein. Speaking about the festival, Jozi Kota Festival marketing manager Luvo Limba said patrons can expect to have a memorable day filled with exciting activities.

‘’On our upcoming event, our patrons can expect to have more activities at the main stage, and as always, our line-up remains unknown to our patrons until the day of the event. More than ever, we are looking forward to the 30th of September 2023, as this will be the biggest Kota festival in the country, with over 50 Kota stalls on the day. Along with our Kota outlets, we are ready to serve our patrons fresh Kotas that feature the usual tried and trusted fillings from trusted brands. ‘’Our track record shows how we've always been passionate about bringing people together through food and good music. We are looking forward to exposing South African businesses, amazing cuisine, and upcoming chefs to our patrons on September 30, 2023, at Station ZA in Newtown, JHB. Oh, and yeah, our patrons should come in hungry,’’ said Limba. He said this year’s event will be bigger and better as they have improved their services. They expect to have about 12 000 patrons on the day.

They also added a shuttle service at no cost to their patrons with a parking ticket, which will transport them from the Newtown Junction Mall parking lot to the event. ‘’We added additional activities mainly for kids: we added a separate stage, lights, and sound for kids’ entertainment; we also added a magic theatre, which will be charged a fee per session,’’ he said. Jozi Kota Festival sponsorship manager Xolani Machele further added that with this event, the aim is to create more than 400 direct jobs, which assists their government in curbing the unemployment rate in the country.