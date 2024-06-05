KPMG bursary specialist’s mother added to accused list

Fidelis Moema’s mother, 66, was on Tuesday, added to the list of suspects accused of defrauding KPMG over R16.5 million. Moema was employed as KPMG bursary specialist.

This comes after Moema was in April granted R50 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. His mother, Dikeledi, is a senior government official, who has worked in the NPA, the Department of Social Development, as well as the Presidency as chief director. Both accused appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Tuesday.

In April, Moema was released along with his co-accused, businessman Trevor Machimane, and metro police officer Lebohang Sigubudu when they were granted R50 000 bail each. IOL reported that Moema is accused of swindling his former employer to the tune of R16.5 million. He along with others are facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering, including 400 counts of fraud, and money laundering, for allegedly making payments from his former employer KPMG, to the accounts of his associates, including friends and former girlfriends, between 2021 to 2022.