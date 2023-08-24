Kremlin remains tight-lipped over mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death

Johannesburg - While mourners have started visiting the Wagner Group offices in Siberia following reports of the death of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash on Wednesday, the Kremlin has remained tight-lipped over his death. Just a day following news reports of Prigozhin's death, a video of a makeshift memorial bearing flowers and pictures depicting the Wagner leader was seen placed outside the group's offices in Siberia, and has since been circulating online.

According to news reports, Prigozhin has been presumed dead after an Embraer private jet whose manifest listed the leader as one of 10 passengers aboard crashed north-west of Moscow, killing all passengers on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency. The passenger list also included Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s second-in-command, along with seven passengers and three crew members who were also on board the plane travelling from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport to St Petersburg. Prigozhin, once a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell out of favour after he led an aborted mutiny in June and was reportedly laying low in the public eye.

The mutiny came after the mercenary leader began releasing social media videos in which he lauded his troops and increasingly denounced Russia’s defence establishment for alleged mismanagement of the war in Ukraine and denying weapons and ammunition to his forces. He escalated his scathing criticism in June by calling for an armed uprising to oust Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The action was called off less than 24 hours later in a deal struck by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. In a televised address at the time, Putin vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his one-time protégé, labelling the rebellion a "betrayal" and "treason".

Videos and flight radar documenting what is believed to be the leader's dramatic final moments of the flight showed no sign of any problem until a sudden plunge to the ground with debris spreading for miles. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to journalists earlier today, announced that Kyiv had nothing to do with the presumed death of the Wagner mercenary chief. However, US President Joe Biden allegedly suggested that Putin was behind Prigozhin's death as a “warning” to Russian elites.