Kruger National Park camps reopen after floods

Johannesburg - South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the re-opening of Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie Camps after they were closed following floods in the south of the Kruger National Park (KNP). Last week, the management temporarily closed some of the remote camps and evacuated staff members to safer camps closer to home.

The inclement weather conditions posed a threat to life due to the fast-flowing streams that later ravaged homes, businesses, and basic infrastructure (roads and bridges) and affected crops, livestock, and other valuables. Though several gravel roads are still closed as assessments on their safe use continue, SANParks confirmed access to other gates. The management also revealed that Biyamiti Bush Camp and Sable Dam Hide were also still closed until further notice.

"We can confirm that the water has subsided enough for us to safely open the two rest camps. Access to Lower Sabie will be through the Crocodile Bridge gate, as the road via Skukuza is still inaccessible. “Talamati Bush Camp is also open, and access to the camp will be through Orpen on S140 or from Satara on S36, then S145 from the east," said the KNP managing executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu. It is explained that KNP Technical Services are busy with assessments to establish the extent of damage caused by floods.

Meanwhile, tourists and tour operators are still cautioned not to remove barriers that indicate closure on some of the gravel roads for their safety and that of their clients. Different parts of the country experienced severe flooding, with many reporting fatalities. Residents in most parts of the Eastern Cape, the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo, the central and eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng, as well as the extreme eastern and north-eastern parts of the North West, were displaced.