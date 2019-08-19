Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn and Marcel Steyn were slapped with life sentences for killing 11 people. Picture: Lerato Selepe

Johannesburg - Families of the victims killed by the Satanic cult that went on a killing spree in Krugersdorp said they were satisfied with life sentences the murderers were slapped with. Zak Valentine, Cecilian Steyn and Marcel Steyn, who were convicted of 11 murders, were sentenced at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.

The killers went went on a killing spree between 2012 and 2016 when they were part of a cult dubbed "Electus Per Deus" (Chosen by God).

Marcel's mother, Marinda, as well as her brother Le Roux, were also part of the cult.

Marinda is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years while Le Roux entered into a plea bargain arrangement with the State.

He was sentenced to 35 years in jail for seven murders, 10 years of which was suspended on condition that he testify at the trial.

One of the killers' victim is Anthony Scholefield who was found dead in May 2016.

Scholefield, who was an insurance broker, was found dead in the boot of his car after arranging to meet with a client in the area.

His son Roland said he was happy with the sentencing as the trial had been long.

“We are glad that they got life sentences; it is the appropriate sentence from the court. This is as good as they can get and we are happy with the sentencing."

Roland added that although Valentine showed no remorse as he was going down the stairs by pulling a smiley face, he believed that the smile won't last long as he got what he deserved.

Ferde de Wit's sister, Hanlie, was also killed after she was lured by Marcel's mother Marinda, under false pretences that she was looking for a home in Krugersdorp.

Lategan was strangled after the group got her bank PIN number and robbed her off R3000.

De Wit welcomed the sentence.

“I feel good, I think it is one of the very good sentences as he [the judge] say. If you take life, you must get a life sentence. You must get what you do to other people,” de Wit said.

He added that murderers were not thinking for the families of the victims as they do not care about the pain the cause to such families.

Kezia McAlpine, the wife of Kevin McAlpine who worked as a financial broker said she was happy that the judge had shared how the murder of her husband has affected them as a family.

“I am extremely satisfied and relieved that the trial is over. I believe it will never be completely over as it is something I will have to live with , but to know that they are in jail now, it is going to be a relief,” McAlpine said.

She said she was happy that the people who decided to take her husband from them have to sit [in prison] for the rest of their lives.

Her son, she said, was still but will one day know what happened to his father.

Judge Jacob Francis said this was the worst case he had ever presided over and added that the three killers committed heinous and barbaric crimes.

“Krugersdorp was struck by a tsunami. [Cecilia] Steyn was the driving force of the tsunami," he said.

He added that it was worrying how someone who passed Grade 9 was able to brainwash a graduate who had a lucrative and successful career as a financial advisor and business man as well as another member of the group who had passed her matric with six distinctions.

Franci said Cecilia was a manipulator and was worried about what kind of people she would be mingling with behind the bars. He also said he was shocked by the fact that Valentine's wife was murdered in front of his eyes and yet he claimed to be a born again Christian.

He further added that the so called ‘Chosen by God’ as they referred to themselves, could have called themselves ‘Chosen by Lucifer’.

Marcel, who is only 21 years old, is believed to have been 14 when she and her accomplices went on their deadly spree.

The trio were also sentenced for among others intimidation, causing an explosion, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit murder, for robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud, racketeering, defeating the ends of justice and the possession of unlicensed firearm

