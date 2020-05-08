Kuli Roberts revives acting career by playing a cougar on The Queen

Radio personality and all-round entertainer Kuli Roberts is reviving her acting career with a role as a vicious cougar on The Queen.

Roberts stars as Mildred Sefatsa and has started shooting for the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. She will debut in July.

Mildred is married to Bra Socks, a BEE fat cat in his 60s who dotes on her and spoils her with everything she fancies, but Mildred will cheat on him with a Ben 10 in a heartbeat.

The lusty mother of one is not shy to get in the ring with her 25-year-old daughter Warona for the attention of the best guy in the room. While most mothers would cringe if their daughter's boyfriend hit on them, Mildred jumps at the opportunity.

As a housewife, socialite and do-gooder, Mildred is in Johannesburg for a charity project and viewers meet her at a dinner party where she takes an instant liking to one of The Queen’s bachelors and wastes no time in pouncing.