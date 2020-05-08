Kuli Roberts revives acting career by playing a cougar on The Queen
Roberts stars as Mildred Sefatsa and has started shooting for the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. She will debut in July.
Mildred is married to Bra Socks, a BEE fat cat in his 60s who dotes on her and spoils her with everything she fancies, but Mildred will cheat on him with a Ben 10 in a heartbeat.
The lusty mother of one is not shy to get in the ring with her 25-year-old daughter Warona for the attention of the best guy in the room. While most mothers would cringe if their daughter's boyfriend hit on them, Mildred jumps at the opportunity.
As a housewife, socialite and do-gooder, Mildred is in Johannesburg for a charity project and viewers meet her at a dinner party where she takes an instant liking to one of The Queen’s bachelors and wastes no time in pouncing.
Roberts, who is an author and was last seen in a telenovela five years ago, says: “This is such a meaty role that I couldn't resist. The role of Mildred oozes with so many possibilities that I cannot wait to explore. I look forward to this challenge, especially after years away from acting.”
Connie Ferguson of Ferguson Films and The Queen's executive producer, said: “We are thrilled to have Kuli in our midst. We look forward to her breathing life into Mildred Sefatsa, I know she will delight audiences and keep them entertained.
“Kuli is an entertainer who is always willing to push boundaries. We can't wait to see her in this role,” said co-producer Shona Ferguson.