Kunene aka ‘Tsiki Tsiki’ speaks about his breakout role on ‘Adulting’

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene discusses his breakout role on the Showmax original series ‘Adulting’, which broke the record for the most first-day views of any drama series in Season 1. Kunene is among other well-known stars leading robust roles, including Hunk of the Year and Feather Award winner Thembinkosi Mthembu (“Outlaws”, “Shaka iLembe”, “The River”) as Bonga, Thabiso Rammusi (“The Suit”) as Mpho, and Luthando BU Mthembu (“Big Brother Mzansi”) as Vuyani, who was named GQ’s Best Dressed On Screen Personality earlier this year.

Having received love for his role, he explained his initial reaction, adding that he never anticipated people gravitating towards Eric, the character he portrays. “I was shocked. I initially thought the attention would be on Bonga because Thembinkosi is an amazing actor, and the typical preference in South African storytelling is for characters with money and glamorous lives. So I was shocked when people started embracing Eric and that even women found him appealing, despite his rough, ghetto background. I didn’t expect it at all.” When asked about the reaction to Season 1 from the people he was observing, he expressed pride, saying he believed he had become their voice in certain ways.

“They feel very proud because I’ve somewhat become their voice. Society has crippled us as men, making us believe we can’t openly speak about how we feel because we constantly have to be strong. It’s been amazing because there are lots of people who come to me and say, ‘What you’re portraying is exactly what I’m going through’. When I meet people, they tell me about how they relate to his story. It’s an honour for me, and I appreciate the fact that I’m able to heal a lot of people through this character,” Kunene said. He also shared his excitement for the season, stating he is looking forward to watching the bond between the guys. “More than anything, I’m looking forward to seeing the relationship with the gents. This season promises a lot of banter and the exciting things we get up to as the gents. It’s going to be so beautiful to see it on screen.