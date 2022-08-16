Kwaito giant Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s death rocks SA

Johannesburg - The South African music industry was struck a huge blow after it was confirmed that Kwaito pioneer Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala passed away yesterday morning. The family of the 45-year-old TKZee member confirmed the sad news in a statement shared across social media platforms, revealing that he died as a result of an epileptic seizure.

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure. The family requests privacy during this difficult period,” the statement said. Tshabalala was the son of former soccer player, coach and Orlando Pirates director Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala and his career began in the Kwaito band Mashamplani, which he soon left due to royalty disputes. In 1992, Zwai Bala won a scholarship to attend St Stithians College, where he befriended Kabelo Mabalane who introduced him to Tshabalala. Four years later, the trio formed TKZee.

TKZee were the poster boys of cool in the 1990s as they pioneered a sound unique in the process of rewriting South Africa’s music history books by becoming the biggest selling kwaito group. The group gave local audiences classics such as Phalafala and Shibobo, which they performed at the opening ceremony of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at Soccer City. In 2019, the group was bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th South African Music Awards.

In 2014 it was reported that Mabalane wanted nothing to do with the group until Tshabalala, who had gone astray, cleaned up his act. A source claimed that Kabelo had said he would return to the group once Magesh had gone to rehab. Earlier a Sunday newspaper had reported that Magesh had assaulted Bala and the matter went to court. That same week Magesh's business partner, Kasket Dilinga, alleged that Magesh had been abusive towards him.

Magesh’s wayward ways, it was claimed, included making the group wait for him for long hours to show up for rehearsals, sometimes disappearing or sleeping as if he had been partying for days. As the band began to disband in the early 2000s, Tshabalala branched out to lead his own solo career and delivered seven albums. His biggest solo hits include Indlov’ Iyangena, Khala Kahle, and Number 1 Tsotsi with the late songstress TK, real name Tsakani Mhinga. In March 2001, the musician was involved in a head-on collision with Botswana businesswoman Maria Monyatsi, while he was allegedly running away from police who wanted to question him about a missing number plate near Ledumadumane in Mogoditshane, Botswana.

In March 2008, he was acquitted of reckless and negligent driving because there wasn’t enough evidence that he was the driver of the car at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, following the news of Tshabalala's death, tributes poured in on social media with people sending condolences and well wishes to the Tshabalala family. Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Tshabalala was a renowned musician who was famously known for his immense contribution towards the development of South African arts and culture.

“Magesh will forever be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer who used his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the youth of post-apartheid South Africa. His contribution to the arts will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” Mthethwa said. Fellow Kwaito pioneer Oskido, real name Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, called Tshabalala a “lyrical god of Kwaito” as he posted a video of the musicians on his social media platforms. “Magesh, The Heavyweight Tiger, Tsotsi Van Tuka, Number 1 Tsotsi, Gush-gush Gesh crossed over. Rest well Tokollo. Ufike ubashaye nge number ka daar,” Mdlongwa posted.

Orlando Pirates club also sent its condolences and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family with a post on Twitter. The National Arts Council of South Africa said Tshabalala was known for his lyrical song-writing abilities as well as his rhythmic rap style. The Tshabalala family said all the details about his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course.