Kwaito singer and philanthropist leads eye test and spectacle initiative

Johannesburg - Kwaito singer and philanthropist Nkiyase Mondlana Mbatha led an eye testing and spectacle gifting initiative aimed at providing 800 scholar transport drivers with free eye test and eye wear on Monday. The campaign which took place at 301 Dartfield Road, Sandton, is part of a collaborative campaign between Peers & Fisher Optometrists in collaboration with an Adreach and Momba Foundation initiative.

For the past two years, through the Vision Drive campaign, Peers & Fisher have tested 820 scholar transport drivers, and those who needed spectacles, received these free of charge. To date, 360 pairs of spectacles have been donated in the Vision Drive, improving 10 000 lives. The campaign has prioritised drivers who transport scholars in Gauteng townships such as Soweto, Alexandra, Thembisa, Sebokeng and Soshanguve. Drivers are tested at state-of-the-art facilities which are provided by 101 Optical in Sandton, every Thursday.

Nkiyase also known as Sister Ntswembu said she was proud to have been part of this initiative. “This is a beautiful day well spent. From the relaunch of the Vision Drive initiative that has provided more than 800 scholar transport drivers with free eye tests and free eye wear, to the donation of the soccer kit to the Alexandra soccer team with Adreach, a true shared value organisation. We are not only on the street but also on the ground,” the singer said following the drive. Adreach sales and marketing divisional director, Ryan Hancock, was equally excited about the initiative.

“Vision Drive is a way to make a difference to the people who drive our nation’s children to and from school every day,” he said. The founders of the initiative, Michelle Fisher and Shana Cohen, are the owners of Peers and Fisher Optometrists, a practice based in Dunkeld West, Johannesburg. They began the Vision Drive in collaboration with the Adreach, Momba Foundation, Supplier Development Initiative (SDI) and 101 Optical back in 2021, fuelled by a deep desire to give back to their community.

“Our practice turned 30 in 2021 and we began this year reflecting on how lucky we have been. Seeing how deeply people and businesses have struggled during the pandemic highlighted to us just how important it is for businesses to give back if they are in a position to do so,” Fisher said. According to Fisher, the initiative was borne out of a realisation that most of the scholar transport drivers did not have medical aid to keep up with the need for regular eye tests and the cost of spectacles. “The most important thing in any initiative is the partners who you work with. Brad Fisher of the Supplier Development Initiative (SDI) helped us develop the idea and connected us with the Momba Foundation, an NGO that works closely with under-serviced communities,” Fisher said.