Kwaito star Arthur launches online radio amid lockdown

The 21-day lockdown has unlocked some new creativity in kwaito star Arthur Mafokate and his family. The family has launched an online radio called Lockdown FM, broadcasting from their home. Officially launched on April 1, the king of kwaito and his children have been quarantining the souls of 100000 listeners on the Mafokate Show, which airs daily between 2pm and 8pm. Behind the mike alongside their father is Kelelo, Onalenna, Owami and Arthur Junior. “We launched the station urgently because of the current situation where people needed an alternative kind of entertainment instead of the usual.” Mofokate said the aim of the station was to entertain with the focus on family. The legendary muso said the content was spontaneous as they did not want to duplicate existing radio stations.

“We are more reality based the show itself consists of a crazy bunch, very talkative, but still mindful of what goes around and forever curious,” he said.

According to Mafokate, the station will soon have shows catering for different age groups. He has urged music producers to get in touch with him as he was looking to broaden the play list.

“We are looking for all sorts of music styles but they must be well produced and inspiring as people need more inspiration right now,” he said.

The 999 record label owner said the station might add new radio presenters depending on the demand from the listeners.

“If the public demands that, then we will surely comply because you can’t run a full station as just one family,” he said.

Mafokate conceded that with the overwhelming response they got from the public, it’s highly possible that they will continue broadcasting post lockdown.