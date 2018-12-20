Veteran kwaito singer Vusi "Mavusana" Ngwenya of the kwaito group Oda Meesta.

Johannesburg - Veteran kwaito singer Mavusana, of Oda Meesta, fame died on the morning of his 46th birthday on Tuesday as his colleagues were preparing to celebrate his special day. The musician, whose real name is Vusumuzi Ngwenya, was found dead at his hotel room in Port Elizabeth.

Tributes have been pouring in for Ngwenya, who was a member of the popular 1990s trio Oda Meesta, who stole many hearts with their witty songs such as Wena Ubani and Sadla Magrapes.

“We don't know how he died. He went to bed around 9pm on Monday and never woke up on Tuesday. He was travelling with an entourage of about 15 people and they went to sing Happy Birthday to him in the morning, but he never woke up,” said a source at the hotel.

MTN spokesperson Mthokozisi Ndlovu said: “MTN is saddened by the death of the South African music icon Mavusana, who has been an integral part of our events for the past 16 years. He died two days after he performed at an MTN event in Port Elizabeth. On Tuesday morning his colleagues went to his hotel room to celebrate his 46th birthday, and they unfortunately found that he had passed away.”

Arthur Mafokate, who described the late musician as a legend, said: “It is very painful. 2018 was the worst year for our industry; everyone is just dying. I found out about Mavusana last night (Tuesday) but I did not want to believe it."

He described Ngwenya as a long-time industry friend and said they were planning to make music together soon.

Three months ago, Ngwenya was on Metro FM to promote his upcoming music and to share his musical journey.

