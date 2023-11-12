KZN-based marketing company hopeful of positive outcome in ANC liquidation bid

The lawyers representing KwaZulu-Natal-based marketing company which is owed by the ANC more than R110 million for an unpaid contract to supply election posters and banners is hopeful of a positive outcome at the Supreme Court of Appeal. The contract was for the party’s 2019 election campaign which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa emerging as the official ANC president.

The company’s legal representative, attorney Shafique Sarlie said following the SCA’s reserved judgment order on Tuesday, the company remains hopeful that the final verdict will be in their favour after years spent trying to get the ANC to pay his client what is due to him. Sarlie added that five judges presided over the matter at the SCA following numerous appeals by the ruling party in its bid to appeal the matter by leading new evidence which was dismissed. Subsequent to that, the marketing company proceeded to argue the merits of the matter.

“We proceeded to argue the main appeal – it became apparent from the full court’s exchange with the counsel of the ANC that they had insurmountable problems in the appeal. The court has reserved judgment and we are hopeful that the appeal will be dismissed,” Sarlie said. In May this year, the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, issued a devastating writ of execution allowing the sheriff of the court to attach goods belonging to the ANC and sell them to pay R102m owed to the company. According to the letter issued by AMMM Incorporated, which represented Ezulweni earlier in the proceedings, the two parties met at the ANC’s headquarters on June 15 in a bid to find an amicable “out of court” solution to their R102m invoice.

However, these negotiations have not yielded any positive results with the ANC having on several occasions failed to acknowledge the debt, with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula having previously indicated that he does not know Ezulweni Investment. In the past, Mbalula has argued that he does not know Ezulweni and added that he has never done business with the company. Early this year, Ezulweni succeeded in obtaining a writ order against the party’s removable goods from the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg to the value of R102 465 000 and sell them at public auction.

This writ order was issued on May 23 by the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, and ordered the “execution of movable goods of the debtor, African National Congress, at Luthuli House to cause the realisation of by public auction of R102 465 000 together with the interests of 10.25% per annum from 9 May 2019 to 31 August 2020”. At the time, Sarlie said if the debt could not be met this way, he would launch liquidation proceedings against the party. Attempts to get a comment from the ruling party this week were unsuccessful.