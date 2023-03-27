KZN man handed life terms for raping four boys

Johannesburg - A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the rape of four boys aged between four and eight years old.

"The incidents took place in May 2021 in the Imbali area outside of Pietermaritzburg. In his plea, the man mentioned that he had been suffering from depression following his breakup with his girlfriend. He said that he had initially considered suicide but decided to rape the boys instead. On the day of the incident, the children were playing outside his house when he called them individually into his room and raped them," said Ramkisson-Kara.

Ramkisson-Kara said that the matter came to light when his stepbrother reported the rape to their father. Their father then approached the parents of the other boys, and they all went to the Edendale Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), where the matter was reported. At the TCC, the children received psychosocial intervention as well as holistic medico-legal assistance. The man was then pointed out to the police and arrested.

"He remained in custody, and the matter was proceeding to trial when he decided to plead guilty. In aggravation of sentence, Regional Court Prosecutor Yashania Manickum told the court that the man’s actions proved that he is a danger to society, and at such a young and impressionable age, the boys have learnt to distrust elders," added Ramkisson-Kara.