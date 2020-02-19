Johannesburg - A Kwa Zulu-Natal man who tried to kidnap a 13-year old Mpumalanga girl has been slapped with a five year sentence.
The teenager was walking alone from school in Aerorand, Middleburg in August 2018 when Sthembiso Amon Mchunu grabbed and tried to drag her into his VW Polo.
However the girl's distressed screams attracted the attention of a group of nearby bricklayers who swiftly rushed to her aid.
The Hawks' Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the 36-year old Mchunu was not working alone because when he fled the scene he abandoned the Polo then got into another car that was nearby and it sped off.
She said they also found that the car that Mchunu had abandoned had been rented from Avis in Johannesburg and that they arrested him four months later in Ladysmith, KwaZulu Natal.