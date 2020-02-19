KZN man slapped with 5 years for trying to kidnap Mpumalanga girl









Sthembiso Amon Mchunu grabbed a 13-year-old girl as she walked from school in 2018 and tried to drag her into his car. Johannesburg - A Kwa Zulu-Natal man who tried to kidnap a 13-year old Mpumalanga girl has been slapped with a five year sentence. The teenager was walking alone from school in Aerorand, Middleburg in August 2018 when Sthembiso Amon Mchunu grabbed and tried to drag her into his VW Polo. However the girl's distressed screams attracted the attention of a group of nearby bricklayers who swiftly rushed to her aid. The Hawks' Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the 36-year old Mchunu was not working alone because when he fled the scene he abandoned the Polo then got into another car that was nearby and it sped off. She said they also found that the car that Mchunu had abandoned had been rented from Avis in Johannesburg and that they arrested him four months later in Ladysmith, KwaZulu Natal.

Mchunu was found guilty of attempted kidnapping by the Middelburg Regional Court and sentenced to five years direct imprisonment on Monday. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Head of Hawks in Mpumalanga Major General Zodwa Mokoena welcomed the sentencing of Mchunu saying they were encouraged by the sentence.

"We hope that such a sentence will send a strong message to all those who may be thinking of embarking in nefarious activities that there are severe consequences for inflicting pain to innocent children." she said.

"I also want to commend the investigating and prosecuting teams for the hard work that led to the arrest and conviction of Mchunu," she said.

The Star