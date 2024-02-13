KZN police set the record straight on Kwaximba shooting

The SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal has categorically denied that there was a shooting incident at the ANC rally over the weekend. Speaking to The Star on Tuesday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda urged people to refrain from peddling misinformation.

Netshuinda said emergency medical services that were on the scene confirmed to the SAPS that a 26-year-old man was stabbed while taking pictures. “Police have opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a 26-year-old man was cut with a sharp object at a rally in KwaXimba on Sunday afternoon. “The victim, a photographer who was on duty, was allegedly stabbed with a tiny, sharp object as described by the medical personnel who attended to the wound at the scene. He was rushed to hospital for further medical attention,” he added.

Netshuinda told the publication that upon investigating, police found that the injuries on the victim were inconsistent with a bullet wound. He, however, said police were continuing with the investigation regarding the incident. The ANC provincial’s spokesperson Mafika Mndebele’s utterances were also consistent with Netshuinda’s statement which dispelled rumours of a shooting at the rally.

Mndebele also denied allegations that there was tension among ANC members and the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in the area. This came as there was speculation of a potential political brawl after the stabbing. “What was initially suspected to be a shooting incident, the SAPS has established that it could’ve been an assault. A photographer on duty was allegedly stabbed with a tiny, sharp object.