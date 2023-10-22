KZN woman divorces husband to marry younger brother

A WOMAN from the Jozini settlement in the north of KwaZulu-Natal has been given props for “keeping it within the family” after she divorced her husband and married his younger brother over the weekend. Sister paper Isolezwe reported that Babazile Mtshali, 38, from the Jozini settlement in Umkhanyakude District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, divorced her husband Mzwandile Mzulwini, 51, only to turn around and marry his younger brother Nkosinathi Mzulwini, 49.

The actions of the pair have reportedly left the Mzulwini family divided, with some members of the family hating Mtshali, describing her as a woman who did not behave well and intended to tear the family apart. Other family members, however, were reportedly behind Mtshali and supported the union as they believed that the elder brother was abusing his former wife. Mtshali admitted that she did not regret divorcing the elder brother to marry the younger one because she was unhappy in her marriage to him (Mzwandile).

“I don’t want to talk too much about this matter. But I know that what is happening is not a mistake. If Mzwandile has a problem, it is his,” said Mtshali. According to Mtshali, when she was married to the older brother, he would go away for a whole month and leave her at their house without knowing what she was eating. She said it was at this point when the younger brother intervened, and that was how the spark of love was created between them.

Mtshali accused Mzwandile of being too immersed in his drinking, which she said made him stop bothering himself to make her happy and neglecting his conjugal duties as a husband. She praised the younger brother, however, on the hand claiming that a woman needs a penis/intimacy (induku). The younger brother admitted that he had been having an affair with Mtshali.

According to him, he didn’t mean to look down on his brother, but everything just happened by chance. When contacted for comment, Mzwandile reportedly sounded angry and said he did not like to talk much about this issue. He told this reporter that he had heard that they (his younger brother and ex-wife) were married, but added that he was not there and he was working in Joburg and he could not deny people who were mentally ill.